FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Couchiching First Nation man faces charges following execution of a search warrant on Couchiching First Nation.

On January 4th, 2023, at approximately 9:10 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), with assistance from the Treaty Three Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on Couchiching First Nation.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of one district resident and the seizure of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Robert GOULIQUER, age 44, of Dawson Township, have been arrested and charged with:

· Resist Peace Officer – contrary to Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition – contrary to Section 92(2) of the CC

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – contrary to Section 117.01(1) CC

· Failure to Comply with Release Order – contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused has been remanded into custody and will before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6th, 2023 in Fort Frances to answer to the charge

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).