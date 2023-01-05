THUNDER BAY – News – On Wednesday January 4th 2023, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unconscious person in a residential dwelling on the 1500 block of Victoria Ave East.

The first arriving fire crew found two occupants unconscious inside of the residence. They were extricated from the home where SNEMS paramedics provided them with emergency medical care. Three other building occupants were able to walk out under their own power but were transported to TBRHSC for care and later released.

Fire Fighters using Air Monitoring equipment determined that high levels of Carbon Monoxide were present within the home. Enbridge Gas attended the property and identified a faulty gas fired appliance.

The property owner has been ticketed for failing to install a carbon monoxide alarm where required. The ticket carries a fine of $360.

A Fire Code Inspection Order was also served on the property owner requiring working carbon monoxide alarms to be installed where required.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents that it is the law to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas.

Carbon Monoxide alarms are required to be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel fired appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage. For more information residents are encourage to visit www.thunderbay.ca/fire.