Key Terms of New Domtar Pulp Mill and Woodlands Contracts

4 year term (September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2026);

Salary adjustments of $2.50/hour for all production members and $3.50/hour for members in the trades over the term;

Additional General wage increases of 3% in the 2022, $1.30/hour in the 2023, 3% in the 2024 and $1.30/hour in the 2025;

In total, wages will increase 22% to 24% over the term of the agreements;

Significant enhancements to group benefits ($100 for vision, $200 increase in dental and orthodontics, $10,000 increase in life insurance, $1,000 for eye surgery and improvements in short and long-term disability);

Night and Evening Shift Premium increased by $0.10/hour;

Third week of vacation after 2 years of service;

Double time for Sunday overtime after 4 hours;

Union representatives will have a paid 30 minute period to meet with all new employees;

$75 increase in annual boot allowance;

Improved bereavement and statutory holiday pay based on regular scheduled hours;

New maternity leave top-up program;

New Unifor Women and Gender Diverse People’s Advocate;​

An additional $1,020 annually in employer pension contributions for all Local 324 woodlands workers;

11% increase in Local 324 woodlands daily commuting per diem to $50 per day;​

$15 increase in Local 105 meal tickets to $50 at the pulp mill;

new 7% supervisory and trainer premium for Local 105 pulp mill agreements;​

The Unifor Eastern Canada Pulp and Paper Pattern Agreement is model contract for Unifor forestry operations which allows for items such as wages, benefits and pensions to be negotiated at a common table.

The 2022 to 2026 model contract was established in May with Resolute Forest Products and serves as a basis for negotiation with all other employers in the forest industry. Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 24,000 in the forestry sector.​