Thunder Bay – Weather – Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 40 centimetres are li kely by Saturday morning. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Blizzard conditions with wind gusts up to 80 km/h will be possible Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Major winter storm continues into the holiday weekend.

Snow, at times heavy, tapering off to flurries Saturday morning. Strong winds and possible blizzard conditions developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to get prepared Canada