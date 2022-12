Peawanuck – Weather – Blizzard conditions with wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h. Snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm by Sunday morning.

Timing: Strong winds and blizzard conditions developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

Peawanuck

Blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday.

Discussion: Light periods of snow will begin Friday morning. Strong winds and blizzard conditions will develop Friday afternoon.