Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for the City of Thunder Bay.

Blizzard conditions with wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Strong winds and blizzard conditions developing late this afternoon and continuing until Saturday afternoon.

Falling snow combined with strengthening northwest winds this afternoon will create very dangerous blizzard conditions. Winds will remain strong through Saturday, however snow is expected to taper off Saturday afternoon. Conditions may improve somewhat, although extensive blowing snow will likely continue into Saturday night.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Dangerous blizzard this afternoon into Saturday.

Travel will be extremely difficult and is not advised.