These savoury muffins from Foodland Ontario are excellent for breakfast or as an accompaniment to soup or chili. Nutrient dense sweet potato adds moisture; shred on large holes of box grater.

The optional Maple Butter adds decadence!

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 12

1 cup (250 mL) shredded old Ontario Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced cooked Ontario Bacon

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking soda and salt

1-1/2 cups (325 mL) peeled shredded Ontario Sweet Potato

1 Ontario Egg

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) Ontario Milk

1/3 cup (75 mL) vegetable oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tbsp (15 mL) apple cider vinegar

Maple Butter (optional):

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Butter, softened

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the cheese and 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the bacon.

In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, rosemary, baking soda and salt. Stir in sweet potato, remaining cheese and bacon. In medium bowl, whisk together egg, milk, oil, maple syrup and cider vinegar. Gently stir liquid mixture into dry mixture just until combined.

Spoon batter into greased 12-cup muffin pan. Evenly sprinkle reserved cheese mixture over top. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins to rack; serve warm with Maple Butter (if using).

Maple Butter (optional): In medium bowl, with electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter and maple syrup until combined.

Tip: Muffins will stay fresh refrigerated in airtight container for a couple of days or can be frozen for 3 months

Nutritional Information:

1 Muffin

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams

CALORIES: 320

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 360 mg