This tasty crisp makes for the perfect easy weeknight dessert. If you like, dress it up with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream. Also, very tasty with yogurt for breakfast.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 16 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
3/4 cup (175 mL) large-flake oats
1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped walnuts
3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon
6 cups (1.5 L) sliced peeled Ontario Apples, such as Cortland and Red Prince
3/4 cup (175 mL) sweet Ontario Apple Cider or Apple Juice
2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch
In large skillet, over medium heat melt 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter. Stir in oats, walnuts, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the maple syrup and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the cinnamon; cook stirring until toasted, about 7 minutes. Remove to plate to cool completely.
In same skillet, combine remaining butter and maple syrup and cinnamon; melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; toss to coat. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
In measuring cup, whisk together apple cider and cornstarch; stir into skillet. Cook stirring occasionally until apples are tender and sauce is thickened, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat if necessary to maintain simmer.
To serve, spoon apple mixture into bowls; sprinkle evenly with oat mixture.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):
PROTEIN: 3 grams
FAT: 8 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 34 grams
CALORIES: 212
FIBRE: 4 grams
SODIUM: 35 mg