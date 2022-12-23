This tasty crisp makes for the perfect easy weeknight dessert. If you like, dress it up with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream. Also, very tasty with yogurt for breakfast.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 16 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

3/4 cup (175 mL) large-flake oats

1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped walnuts

3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon

6 cups (1.5 L) sliced peeled Ontario Apples, such as Cortland and Red Prince

3/4 cup (175 mL) sweet Ontario Apple Cider or Apple Juice

2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch

In large skillet, over medium heat melt 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter. Stir in oats, walnuts, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the maple syrup and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the cinnamon; cook stirring until toasted, about 7 minutes. Remove to plate to cool completely.

In same skillet, combine remaining butter and maple syrup and cinnamon; melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; toss to coat. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In measuring cup, whisk together apple cider and cornstarch; stir into skillet. Cook stirring occasionally until apples are tender and sauce is thickened, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat if necessary to maintain simmer.

To serve, spoon apple mixture into bowls; sprinkle evenly with oat mixture.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 8 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 34 grams

CALORIES: 212

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 35 mg