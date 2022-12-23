Thunder Bay – Weather – Winter weather has a solid grip on the region as well as most of Canada and parts of the United States.

Thunder Bay

A winter storm warning is in effect. Snow and local blowing snow with a Blizzard developing this afternoon.

Snowfall amount 5 to 10 centimetres. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 40 gusting to 70 this morning.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see blizzard conditions. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 80. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 27.

Fort Frances

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect. Cloudy skies today with 60 a per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of light snow and local blowing snow with two centimetres likely. Winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 35 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see periods of light snow and local blowing snow. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of light snow and blowing snow. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 23. Wind chill near minus 38. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight periods of snow and blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 26. Wind chill near minus 40. Frostbite in minutes.