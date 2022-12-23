KENORA – “Stay at home if you’re unwell”.

That’s the message from Northwestern Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon as we move into a busy holiday season.

Young Hoon encourages everyone to continue following virus control measures over the holiday period.

In a public statement Young Hoon said “we continue to see moderate to high rates of viral respiratory illness throughout our region caused by several viruses including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.”

Here’s a checklist to follow if you or those in your household are unwell:

• Stay home when first sick with a fever or body aches

• Get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot if you have not yet done so. Vaccination helps prevent

serious illness

• Take the provincial on-line self-assessment if you have any symptoms of illness or tested positive for

COVID-19

• If you test positive for COVID-19 you might be eligible for anti-viral medication. Check online at

https://www.ontario.ca/covid-treatment-screener

Some links to guide self-care and family care:

• 811 Health Care Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth)

• Health conditions and treatments

COVID-19 Vaccine Influenza (Flu) Vaccine

Paxlovid

(COVID-19 Antiviral medication)

Shopper’s Drug Mart Kenora

Loblaws Kenora

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Fort Frances

Walmart Fort Frances

Pharmasave Fort Frances

Rexall Sioux Lookout

Shopper’s Drug Mart Dryden

Keewatin Pharmacy Keewatin

Shopper’s Drug Mart Kenora

Loblaw’s Kenora

Johnson’s Pharmacy Kenora

Shopper’s Drug Mart

Fort Frances

Walmart Fort Frances

Rainy Lake Pharmacy

Fort Frances

Pharmasave Fort Frances

Rexall Sioux Lookout

Remedy’s RX Sioux Lookout

Rexall Sioux Lookout

Shopper’s Drug Mart Dryden

Walmart Kenora

(requires doctor or nurse practitioner

prescription)

Shopper’s Drug Mart Kenora

Tilleys Pharmacy Kenora

Loblaws Kenora

Fort Frances Clinic Dispensary

Fort Frances

Pharmasave Fort Frances

Safeway Fort Frances

Rainy Lake First Nations

Pharmacy Fort Frances (only available for existing clients with known medical history)

Walmart Dryden (requires doctor or nurse practitioner prescription)

Pharmasave Vermilion Bay

Ignace Medical Clinic Ignace

Where to get COVID-19 Boosters, flu shots, and COVID-19 antiviral medication

(Please remember: many pharmacies are short-staffed just like all of health care and many other workplaces. Check with the pharmacy to see if services are available at the day and time you are seeking; these services are being provided in addition to all other pharmacy functions and availability may vary.)