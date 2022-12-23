KENORA – “Stay at home if you’re unwell”.
That’s the message from Northwestern Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon as we move into a busy holiday season.
Young Hoon encourages everyone to continue following virus control measures over the holiday period.
In a public statement Young Hoon said “we continue to see moderate to high rates of viral respiratory illness throughout our region caused by several viruses including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.”
Here’s a checklist to follow if you or those in your household are unwell:
• Stay home when first sick with a fever or body aches
• Get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot if you have not yet done so. Vaccination helps prevent
serious illness
• Take the provincial on-line self-assessment if you have any symptoms of illness or tested positive for
COVID-19
• If you test positive for COVID-19 you might be eligible for anti-viral medication. Check online at
https://www.ontario.ca/covid-treatment-screener
Some links to guide self-care and family care:
• 811 Health Care Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth)
• Health conditions and treatments
COVID-19 Vaccine Influenza (Flu) Vaccine
Paxlovid
(COVID-19 Antiviral medication)
Where to get COVID-19 Boosters, flu shots, and COVID-19 antiviral medication
(Please remember: many pharmacies are short-staffed just like all of health care and many other workplaces. Check with the pharmacy to see if services are available at the day and time you are seeking; these services are being provided in addition to all other pharmacy functions and availability may vary.)