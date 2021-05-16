Thunder Bay – Change-up your family’s favourite tacos to include seasonal asparagus. This versatile recipe also works well with Ontario rainbow trout or chicken.

The pickled radishes are also an excellent addition to salads.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 3 minutes

Grilling Time: 5 minutes

Serves 4

Quick Pickled Radishes:

1/2 cup (125 mL) white or apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup (125 mL) water

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and granulated sugar

3 Ontario Radishes, julienned

Pico de Gallo:

1 Ontario Greenhouse Tomato, finely diced

3 tbsp (45 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Coriander

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped Ontario Onion

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and crushed red pepper flakes

Tacos:

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Sour Cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) chipotle or hot sauce

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

1 tsp (5 mL) vegetable oil

Pinch each salt and pepper

8 6-inch (15 cm) flour or corn tortillas

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Feta Cheese

1 Ontario Grilling Beef Steak, grilled and sliced (about 250 g)

Quick Pickled Radishes: In small saucepan, stir together vinegar, water, salt and sugar. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Add radish pieces. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Drain; refrigerate radishes until ready to serve.

Pico de Gallo: In medium bowl, stir together tomato, coriander, onion, lime juice, salt and red pepper flakes. Set aside.

Tacos: In small bowl, stir together sour cream and chipotle sauce. Lightly brush asparagus with oil, season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. During last minute, add tortillas to grill. Flip once; grill just until golden and warm.

Spread each tortilla with sour cream mixture and spoon on pico de gallo, dividing equally. Sprinkle with feta; top with steak, asparagus spears and pickled radishes.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 24 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 40 grams

CALORIES: 397

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 880 mg