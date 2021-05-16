Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – There are five active wildfires in the Northeast Fire District as of May 16, 2021.

Northeast Region

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. Sudbury 7 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 2 kilometres west of highway 144, and approximately 3 kilometres north of Benny. Bancroft 4 was confirmed late this afternoon west of Skootamatta Lake. It measures 4 hectares and is not yet under control at the time of this update.

There are three other active fires in the region, they are either being held or under control.

The fire hazard is predominantly high in the Northeast region, except for the Far North which is presenting a low to moderate hazard this afternoon. A few areas in the region are showing an extreme hazard, namely: Bancroft and surrounding areas; Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas; West Nipissing; and an area east of Foleyet along highway 101.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.