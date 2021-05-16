Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are eight active forest fires in the region as of May 16, 2021.
The fire hazard has been climbing for many parts of the Northwestern Fire District.
Northwest Region
- There were four new fires discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of May 16.
- Red Lake 8 is being held at 0.3 hectares and is located near Tack Lake, approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Red Lake.
- Kenora 22 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Homer Lake, approximately 96 kilometres north of Kenora.
- Nipigon 5 is not under control at 4 hectares and is located near Atigogama Lake, approximately 36 kilometres west of Geraldton
- Kenora 23 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Salvesan Lake, approximately 67 kilometres north of Kenora.
- At the time of this update, there are eight active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, three fires are being held and two fires are under control.
- Fort Frances 5 is being held at 144 hectares.
- The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high with an area of low hazard in the far north of Nipigon and Sioux Lookout districts. There are a few areas of extreme hazard in Fort Frances district.
- To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!
When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.
A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.
Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.