Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are eight active forest fires in the region as of May 16, 2021.

The fire hazard has been climbing for many parts of the Northwestern Fire District.

Northwest Region

There were four new fires discovered in the northwest region by the afternoon of May 16.

Red Lake 8 is being held at 0.3 hectares and is located near Tack Lake, approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Red Lake. Kenora 22 is not under control at 1.5 hectares and is located near Homer Lake, approximately 96 kilometres north of Kenora. Nipigon 5 is not under control at 4 hectares and is located near Atigogama Lake, approximately 36 kilometres west of Geraldton Kenora 23 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Salvesan Lake, approximately 67 kilometres north of Kenora.



At the time of this update, there are eight active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, three fires are being held and two fires are under control.

Fort Frances 5 is being held at 144 hectares.

The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high with an area of low hazard in the far north of Nipigon and Sioux Lookout districts. There are a few areas of extreme hazard in Fort Frances district.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.