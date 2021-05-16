Thunder Bay – LIVING – In the stores, and at many Farmer’s Markets, asparagus is in season.

This seasonal stir-fry highlights some of the best of Ontario’s spring – asparagus and boy choy. Before even starting any stir-fry, have your ingredients ready. Once you’ve done that, dinner comes together in no time.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Sauce:

1/2 cup (125 mL) water

2 tbsp (25 mL) each reduced sodium soy sauce and oyster sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) each sesame oil and hot chili sauce

1 tbsp (15 mL) cornstarch

Stir-fry:

4 tsp (20 mL) vegetable oil

500 g skinless boneless Ontario Chicken Breasts or Thighs or Ontario Turkey Breast, thinly sliced into strips

2 Ontario Shallots, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1-inch (2.5 cm) piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped (about 2 tbsp/25 mL)

12 oz (375 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed and cut diagonally into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

8 mini Ontario Baby Bok Choy, trimmed and cut into halves or quarters

2 tbsp (25 mL) water

Sauce: In medium bowl, whisk together water, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil and hot chili sauce. Whisk in cornstarch until dissolved. Set aside.

Stir-Fry: In wok or large deep skillet, heat 2 tsp (10 mL) of the oil over high heat. Add chicken, stir-fry until browned, about 5 minutes. Add shallots, garlic and ginger; stir-fry 1 minute. Remove to medium bowl.

Add remaining oil, asparagus, bok choy and 2 tbsp (25 mL) water to wok; stir-fry about 3 minutes until vegetables are tender-crisp. Return chicken mixture to wok; add sauce. Stir-fry until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve over rice or noodles.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 32 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 13 grams

CALORIES: 276

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 480 mg