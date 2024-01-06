Intense Snowfall Strikes the City

Thunder Bay – WEATHER Update – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a snowfall warning, as issued by the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Details of the Snowfall Warning

Date and Time of Issue: 10:58 AM EST, Saturday, 6 January 2024.

Affected Area: The warning specifically targets the City of Thunder Bay.

Expected Weather Conditions

Residents should prepare for heavy snowfall.

The warning indicates a significant accumulation of snow, which could impact travel and daily activities.

Caution is advised for those needing to travel, as roads may become hazardous.

Advice for Residents

Stay updated on the latest weather reports and advisories.

If travel is unavoidable, ensure that vehicles are equipped for winter conditions.

Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the worst of the weather.

Keep emergency supplies handy, including a winter survival kit in vehicles.

Importance of Staying Informed: