Intense Snowfall Strikes the City
Thunder Bay – WEATHER Update – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a snowfall warning, as issued by the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.
Details of the Snowfall Warning
- Date and Time of Issue: 10:58 AM EST, Saturday, 6 January 2024.
- Affected Area: The warning specifically targets the City of Thunder Bay.
Expected Weather Conditions
- Residents should prepare for heavy snowfall.
- The warning indicates a significant accumulation of snow, which could impact travel and daily activities.
- Caution is advised for those needing to travel, as roads may become hazardous.
Advice for Residents
- Stay updated on the latest weather reports and advisories.
- If travel is unavoidable, ensure that vehicles are equipped for winter conditions.
- Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the worst of the weather.
- Keep emergency supplies handy, including a winter survival kit in vehicles.
Importance of Staying Informed:
- The situation may evolve, and further updates or advisories could be issued.
- Staying informed helps in making safer decisions during severe weather events.