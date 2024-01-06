Snowfall Warning Issued for City of Thunder Bay

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
9364
snowfall warning

Intense Snowfall Strikes the City

Thunder Bay – WEATHER Update – The City of Thunder Bay is currently under a snowfall warning, as issued by the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Details of the Snowfall Warning

  • Date and Time of Issue: 10:58 AM EST, Saturday, 6 January 2024.
  • Affected Area: The warning specifically targets the City of Thunder Bay.

Expected Weather Conditions

  • Residents should prepare for heavy snowfall.
  • The warning indicates a significant accumulation of snow, which could impact travel and daily activities.
  • Caution is advised for those needing to travel, as roads may become hazardous.

Advice for Residents

  • Stay updated on the latest weather reports and advisories.
  • If travel is unavoidable, ensure that vehicles are equipped for winter conditions.
  • Consider adjusting travel plans to avoid the worst of the weather.
  • Keep emergency supplies handy, including a winter survival kit in vehicles.

Importance of Staying Informed:

  • The situation may evolve, and further updates or advisories could be issued.
  • Staying informed helps in making safer decisions during severe weather events.
Previous articleJanuary 6, 2024 Weather Overview: Winter’s Grip Tightens on Thunder Bay
Next articleSerious Collision Involving Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Closes Highway 102
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR