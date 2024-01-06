Serious Collision Involving Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Closes Highway 102

By
James Murray
-
6591
Emergency Road Closure

Kaministiquia, Ontario – On January 6, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Thunder Bay and Shabaqua Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, in conjunction with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision. The collision involved a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and occurred on Highway 102, near the vicinity of Intola Road and Townline Road, situated within the Township of Kaministiquia.

Key details of the incident are as follows:

1. Collision Response: On the aforementioned date and time, authorities received a report of a severe collision involving a passenger motor vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle along Highway 102.

2. Injured Individuals: As a result of the collision, two individuals sustained injuries requiring medical attention. Both injured parties have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

3. Ongoing Investigation: The investigation into the collision is currently ongoing, with the active participation of the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists. These specialized teams are working diligently to determine the circumstances and causes of the incident.

4. Highway Closure: In the interest of public safety and to facilitate the investigation, a section of Highway 102 has been temporarily closed. The affected stretch of the highway spans between the junction of Highway 11-17 and Highway 102 (Sistonen’s Corner) and extends eastward to Townline Road.

Authorities urge commuters and travelers to exercise caution, respect road closures, and consider alternative routes when traveling in the affected area.

The OPP continues to work rigorously to ascertain the full details surrounding this serious collision along Highway 102.

James Murray
