Blustery Snowfall Marks the Weekend

Thunder Bay – Weather – The city is bracing for a snowy and windy weekend as winter weather intensifies in the region.

Editorial Note: Heading into the Newsroom this morning to report on the continued adventures, was easy. Winter Biking can be a challenge. Ski Goggles make a huge difference however. We go the extra distance to ensure you get the latest news and information, especially weather updates.

Today’s Weather Scenario:

Thunder Bay wakes up to snowfall, with an expected accumulation of 5 to 10 cm.

Winds from the northeast at 30 km/h will become lighter as the day progresses.

The high for today is forecasted to be -1°C, but wind chill factors will make it feel like -15°C in the morning, improving slightly to -3°C in the afternoon.

Expectations for Tonight:

The snow will continue into the night, with an additional 2 cm expected.

Light winds will persist, with temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C.

The evening will feel chillier due to a wind chill of -3°C, intensifying to -8°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Sunday and Monday:

Sunday morning will see the end of the snowfall, followed by clearing skies.

However, temperatures will drop significantly to -10°C and remain steady, with a wind chill near -18°C.

Monday will bring cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C.

The low on Monday night will be around -12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Layering is key to staying warm in these conditions. Start with a thermal base layer.

A waterproof and insulated outer layer will protect against snow and wind.

Don’t forget to wear a hat, gloves, and a scarf to prevent heat loss from the head and extremities.

Thermal socks and waterproof boots are essential for keeping your feet warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often experiences significant snowfall in January, making it a wonderland for winter sports enthusiasts.