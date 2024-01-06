January 6, 2024 Weather Overview: Winter’s Grip Tightens on Thunder Bay

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
12884
Weather in Thunder Bay on January 6, 2024
Heading into the Newsroom at 5:30am on January 6, 2024

Blustery Snowfall Marks the Weekend

Thunder Bay – Weather – The city is bracing for a snowy and windy weekend as winter weather intensifies in the region.

Editorial Note: Heading into the Newsroom this morning to report on the continued adventures, was easy. Winter Biking can be a challenge. Ski Goggles make a huge difference however. We go the extra distance to ensure you get the latest news and information, especially weather updates.

Does the early bird really get the worm?
First in the office again this morning as the NNL journey continues in 2024

Today’s Weather Scenario:

  • Thunder Bay wakes up to snowfall, with an expected accumulation of 5 to 10 cm.
  • Winds from the northeast at 30 km/h will become lighter as the day progresses.
  • The high for today is forecasted to be -1°C, but wind chill factors will make it feel like -15°C in the morning, improving slightly to -3°C in the afternoon.

Expectations for Tonight:

  • The snow will continue into the night, with an additional 2 cm expected.
  • Light winds will persist, with temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C.
  • The evening will feel chillier due to a wind chill of -3°C, intensifying to -8°C overnight.

Looking Ahead – Sunday and Monday:

  • Sunday morning will see the end of the snowfall, followed by clearing skies.
  • However, temperatures will drop significantly to -10°C and remain steady, with a wind chill near -18°C.
  • Monday will bring cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C.
  • The low on Monday night will be around -12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

  • Layering is key to staying warm in these conditions. Start with a thermal base layer.
  • A waterproof and insulated outer layer will protect against snow and wind.
  • Don’t forget to wear a hat, gloves, and a scarf to prevent heat loss from the head and extremities.
  • Thermal socks and waterproof boots are essential for keeping your feet warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often experiences significant snowfall in January, making it a wonderland for winter sports enthusiasts.

Previous articleTragic Death of Indigenous Woman Sparks Discussions on Policing and Indigenous Rights
Next articleSnowfall Warning Issued for City of Thunder Bay
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR