Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h will be creating widespread blowing snow which will reduce visibility to near zero at times. Blizzard conditions will be possible.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by Saturday evening.

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Fort Severn

Blowing snow Friday night through Saturday.

Timing: Beginning Friday evening and ending Saturday afternoon.