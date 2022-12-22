Attawapiskat – Weather – A blustery stay-at-home Christmas for Attawapiskat.

Light periods of snow will continue tonight with little accumulation expected. Snow will become heavy at times Friday morning with strong winds and blizzard conditions developing late Friday morning or early Friday afternoon.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

Attawapiskat

Blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday.

Hazards: Blizzard conditions with wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Sunday morning.

Timing: Strong winds and blizzard conditions developing late Friday morning and continuing through Saturday night.