Thunder Bay –

For residents seeking a reprieve from the winter elements, the Thunder Bay Centennial Botanical Conservatory is tropical paradise.

The Conservatory, typically open seven days per week, will be closed the following days during the holiday season:

December 23 – 26

December 30 – January 1

However, those considering a visit are encouraged to not delay as the facility will remain closed after January 1 to allow for the temporary relocation of the plants and the preparation of the site for Phase 2 of the facility renewal project, planned to begin in the spring.

Phase 2 of the renewal project, once approved by Council would see the Conservatory remain closed through 2023.

“While it is unfortunate that the facility will be closed during the renewal, the closure is necessary for the next phase of the planned renovation,” said Cory Halvorsen, Manager, Parks and Opens Spaces. “The Conservatory has been an important part of our City for over half a century and the renewal project will replace aging infrastructure and improve the facility to increase the versatility of the space and the programming it can support.”

Phase 1 of the renewal project is nearly complete with the construction of new production greenhouses on site. These greenhouses are used to support operations at the Conservatory and to produce the plants and flowers used in parks and flower beds across the city.

The Conservatory was constructed in 1967 as a part of the City of Fort William’s celebration of Canada’s Centennial.