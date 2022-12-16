TORONTO – The Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) announced Friday that Thunder Bay Kings forward Peter Forester has been selected to compete in the upcoming GTHL U18 AAA All-Star Game, fueled by Gatorade, on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Forester is one of 18 skaters named to the GTHL Red squad that will take part in the contest, which goes at 7:30 p.m., on Jan. 27, at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto.

The 16-year-old Thunder Bay product is playing at close to a point-per-game pace for the Kings, so for this season.

The rosters for the U18 AAA All-Star Game were selected by a panel of scouts and will feature three goaltenders, six defencemen, and 12 forwards per side.

Each of Thunder Bay’s four teams are currently in Toronto for three days of GTHL regulation competition, beginning tonight and wrapping up Sunday.

GTHL U18 AAA ALL-STAR GAME INFORMATION

Photo credit: James Mirabelli