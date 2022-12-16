RED LAKE – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying the individual(s) who shot and killed a moose south of Red Lake.

On December 14th, 2022, Conservation Officers were alerted to a moose shot on the East side of Highway 105 in the vicinity of the Snowshoe Dam. Officers believe the moose was shot and retrieved from the area between 6:00 AM and 9:30 AM that morning.

The ministry is looking to identify and speak with those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please contact the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Conservation Officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.