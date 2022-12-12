THUNDER BAY – News – A Thunder Bay woman faces charges of dangerous and impaired driving following a single vehicle collision at a city park Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to George Burke Park in the 1400 block of Balmoral Street just after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022 following reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS and firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned that a motorist, operating a SUV, lost control of their vehicle while exiting the park from the parking lot and struck several large trees.

While speaking with the motorist, police suspected that alcohol may have been a factor in the motor vehicle collision.

A roadside test was conducted using an Approved Screening Device, which the motorist failed. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

Samples of the motorist’s breath confirmed she was impaired by alcohol.

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration