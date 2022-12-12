Nipigon OPP Respond to 122 Calls for Service

Nipigon – NEWS – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 122 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

·      RIDE – 40

·      eTicket – Vehicle – 14

·      Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 10

·      Motor Vehicle Collision – 9

·      Community Services – 8

·      Police Assistance – 7

·      Escort – 6

·      Traffic Complaint – 6

·      Alarm – 4

·      Assault – 2

·      Unwanted Person – 2

·      Other Provincial Statutes – 2

·      Mischief – 2

·      Assist Other Police Agency – 1

·      Theft – 1

·      Family Dispute – 1

·      Noise Complaint – 1

·      Bail Violations – 1

·      Drug Offences – 1

·      Person Check-In – 1

·      Domestic Dispute – 1

·      Property Check – 1

·      Dangerous Conditions – 1

Also over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 14 charges under the Criminal Code and 9 under the Highway Traffic Act.

