Nipigon – NEWS – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 122 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

· RIDE – 40

· eTicket – Vehicle – 14

· Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 10

· Motor Vehicle Collision – 9

· Community Services – 8

· Police Assistance – 7

· Escort – 6

· Traffic Complaint – 6

· Alarm – 4

· Assault – 2

· Unwanted Person – 2

· Other Provincial Statutes – 2

· Mischief – 2

· Assist Other Police Agency – 1

· Theft – 1

· Family Dispute – 1

· Noise Complaint – 1

· Bail Violations – 1

· Drug Offences – 1

· Person Check-In – 1

· Domestic Dispute – 1

· Property Check – 1

· Dangerous Conditions – 1

Also over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 14 charges under the Criminal Code and 9 under the Highway Traffic Act.