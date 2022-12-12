Nipigon – NEWS – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 122 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:
· RIDE – 40
· eTicket – Vehicle – 14
· Traffic Hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 10
· Motor Vehicle Collision – 9
· Community Services – 8
· Police Assistance – 7
· Escort – 6
· Traffic Complaint – 6
· Alarm – 4
· Assault – 2
· Unwanted Person – 2
· Other Provincial Statutes – 2
· Mischief – 2
· Assist Other Police Agency – 1
· Theft – 1
· Family Dispute – 1
· Noise Complaint – 1
· Bail Violations – 1
· Drug Offences – 1
· Person Check-In – 1
· Domestic Dispute – 1
· Property Check – 1
· Dangerous Conditions – 1
Also over the past week, Nipigon OPP laid 14 charges under the Criminal Code and 9 under the Highway Traffic Act.