GREENSTONE – News – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 153 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:
· R.I.D.E. – 22
· eTicket – Vehicle – 21
· Motor vehicle collision – 10
· Police assistance – 8
· Police information – 7
· Escort – 7
· Community services – 7
· Traffic complaint – 6
· Property check – 6
· Alarm – 6
· Unwanted person – 5
· Assist Other Police Agency – 4
· Police Information – ILPCAS – 4
· Bail violations – 4
· Police Observation – 4
· Theft – 3
· Disturb the peace – 2
· Duplicate occurrence – 2
· Family dispute – 2
· Mental health act – 2
· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1
· Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1
· Domestic dispute – 1
· Traffic control – 1
· Breach of probation – 1
· Sudden death – 1
· Drug offences – 1
· Person Well-Being Check – 1
· Assault – 1
· Trouble with youth – 1
· Suspicious person – 1
· eTicket – Person – 1
· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1
· Suspicious vehicle – 1
· Fraud – 1
· Ambulance Assistance – 1
· Conditional Sentence Order (CSO) – 1
· Warrants – 1
· eTicket – Business/Organization – 1
· Missing person – 1
· Mischief – 1
Also over the past week, Greenstone OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 27 under the Highway Traffic Act.