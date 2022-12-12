GREENSTONE – News – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 153 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

· R.I.D.E. – 22

· eTicket – Vehicle – 21

· Motor vehicle collision – 10

· Police assistance – 8

· Police information – 7

· Escort – 7

· Community services – 7

· Traffic complaint – 6

· Property check – 6

· Alarm – 6

· Unwanted person – 5

· Assist Other Police Agency – 4

· Police Information – ILPCAS – 4

· Bail violations – 4

· Police Observation – 4

· Theft – 3

· Disturb the peace – 2

· Duplicate occurrence – 2

· Family dispute – 2

· Mental health act – 2

· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1

· Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1

· Domestic dispute – 1

· Traffic control – 1

· Breach of probation – 1

· Sudden death – 1

· Drug offences – 1

· Person Well-Being Check – 1

· Assault – 1

· Trouble with youth – 1

· Suspicious person – 1

· eTicket – Person – 1

· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1

· Suspicious vehicle – 1

· Fraud – 1

· Ambulance Assistance – 1

· Conditional Sentence Order (CSO) – 1

· Warrants – 1

· eTicket – Business/Organization – 1

· Missing person – 1

· Mischief – 1

Also over the past week, Greenstone OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 27 under the Highway Traffic Act.