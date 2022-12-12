Greenstone OPP Respond to 153 Calls for Service

OPP

GREENSTONE – News – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 153 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

·      R.I.D.E. – 22

·      eTicket – Vehicle – 21

·      Motor vehicle collision – 10

·      Police assistance – 8

·      Police information – 7

·      Escort – 7

·      Community services – 7

·      Traffic complaint – 6

·      Property check – 6

·      Alarm – 6

·      Unwanted person – 5

·      Assist Other Police Agency – 4

·      Police Information – ILPCAS – 4

·      Bail violations – 4

·      Police Observation – 4

·      Theft – 3

·      Disturb the peace – 2

·      Duplicate occurrence – 2

·      Family dispute – 2

·      Mental health act – 2

·      Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 1

·      Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1

·      Domestic dispute – 1

·      Traffic control – 1

·      Breach of probation – 1

·      Sudden death – 1

·      Drug offences – 1

·      Person Well-Being Check – 1

·      Assault – 1

·      Trouble with youth – 1

·      Suspicious person – 1

·      eTicket – Person – 1

·      Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 1

·      Suspicious vehicle – 1

·      Fraud – 1

·      Ambulance Assistance – 1

·      Conditional Sentence Order (CSO) – 1

·      Warrants – 1

·      eTicket – Business/Organization – 1

·      Missing person – 1

·      Mischief – 1

Also over the past week, Greenstone OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 27 under the Highway Traffic Act.

