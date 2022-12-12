Fort Frances – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 228 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:
· R.I.D.E. – 52
· eTicket – Vehicle – 32
· Motor vehicle collision – 16
· Mental health act – 10
· Police assistance – 10
· Ambulance Assistance – 9
· Community services – 7
· Police information – 7
· Warrants – 6
· Alarm – 5
· Fire – 5
· Animal complaint – 4
· Drug offences – 3
· Shoplift – 3
· Bail violations – 3
· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3
· Duplicate occurrence – 3
· Traffic complaint – 3
· Theft – 2
· Assault – 2
· Mischief – 2
· Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2
· Fraud – 2
· Registry – Tow Truck Operator 2
· Breach of probation – 2
· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
· Assist Other Police Agency – 2
· Person Well-Being Check – 2
· Suspicious person – 2
· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2
· Prevent breach of peace – 2
· Domestic dispute – 2
· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2
· Escort – 1
· Sudden death – 1
· Person check-in – 1
· Missing person – 1
· eTicket – Person – 1
· Trespass to property act – 1
· Police Information – ILPCAS – 1
· Weapons – 1
· Neighbour dispute – 1
· Liquor licence act – 1
· Trouble with youth – 1
· Impaired/over 80 – 1
· Public morals – 1
· Phone calls – 1
· Suspicious vehicle – 1
· Unwanted person – 1
· Family dispute – 1
Over the past week, the Rainy River District OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 12 under the Highway Traffic Act.