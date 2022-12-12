Fort Frances – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 228 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

· R.I.D.E. – 52

· eTicket – Vehicle – 32

· Motor vehicle collision – 16

· Mental health act – 10

· Police assistance – 10

· Ambulance Assistance – 9

· Community services – 7

· Police information – 7

· Warrants – 6

· Alarm – 5

· Fire – 5

· Animal complaint – 4

· Drug offences – 3

· Shoplift – 3

· Bail violations – 3

· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3

· Duplicate occurrence – 3

· Traffic complaint – 3

· Theft – 2

· Assault – 2

· Mischief – 2

· Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2

· Fraud – 2

· Registry – Tow Truck Operator 2

· Breach of probation – 2

· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2

· Assist Other Police Agency – 2

· Person Well-Being Check – 2

· Suspicious person – 2

· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

· Prevent breach of peace – 2

· Domestic dispute – 2

· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2

· Escort – 1

· Sudden death – 1

· Person check-in – 1

· Missing person – 1

· eTicket – Person – 1

· Trespass to property act – 1

· Police Information – ILPCAS – 1

· Weapons – 1

· Neighbour dispute – 1

· Liquor licence act – 1

· Trouble with youth – 1

· Impaired/over 80 – 1

· Public morals – 1

· Phone calls – 1

· Suspicious vehicle – 1

· Unwanted person – 1

· Family dispute – 1

Over the past week, the Rainy River District OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 12 under the Highway Traffic Act.