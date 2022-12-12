Rainy River District OPP Respond to 228 Calls for Service

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
150
OPP Officer

Fort Frances – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 228 occurrences between Monday, December 5, 2022, and Sunday, December 11, 2022, including:

·      R.I.D.E.  – 52

·      eTicket – Vehicle – 32

·      Motor vehicle collision – 16

·      Mental health act – 10

·      Police assistance – 10

·      Ambulance Assistance – 9

·      Community services – 7

·      Police information – 7

·      Warrants – 6

·      Alarm – 5

·      Fire – 5

·      Animal complaint – 4

·      Drug offences – 3

·      Shoplift – 3

·      Bail violations – 3

·      Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3

·      Duplicate occurrence – 3

·      Traffic complaint – 3

·      Theft – 2

·      Assault – 2

·      Mischief – 2

·      Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2

·      Fraud – 2

·      Registry – Tow Truck Operator       2

·      Breach of probation – 2

·      911 call/911 hang-up – 2

·      Assist Other Police Agency – 2

·      Person Well-Being Check – 2

·      Suspicious person – 2

·      Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

·      Prevent breach of peace – 2

·      Domestic dispute – 2

·      Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2

·      Escort – 1

·      Sudden death – 1

·      Person check-in – 1

·      Missing person – 1

·      eTicket – Person – 1

·      Trespass to property act – 1

·      Police Information – ILPCAS – 1

·      Weapons – 1

·      Neighbour dispute – 1

·      Liquor licence act – 1

·      Trouble with youth – 1

·      Impaired/over 80 – 1

·      Public morals – 1

·      Phone calls – 1

·      Suspicious vehicle – 1

·      Unwanted person – 1

·      Family dispute – 1

Over the past week, the Rainy River District OPP laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and 12 under the Highway Traffic Act.

