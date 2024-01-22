(SIOUX NARROWS-NESTOR FALLS, ON) – Highlighting the ongoing issue of impaired driving, an individual in Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls township has been charged following a report of erratic driving.

On the afternoon of January 20, 2024, just before 1:30 p.m., the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded swiftly to a traffic complaint concerning a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 71 in the Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Township. The OPP officers managed to locate and stop the vehicle in question.

Investigations revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as Nathan JACK, a 39-year-old resident of Morson, was arrested and taken to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further tests.

Following the tests, Nathan JACK faces charges under the Criminal Code, including:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit

Post-arrest, JACK was been released from custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on February 8, 2024.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving. The OPP continues its commitment to safeguarding our roads by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers through dedicated enforcement efforts and vital public education. The community plays a crucial role in these efforts, and the OPP urges everyone to report suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.