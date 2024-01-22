Atikokan OPP Arrest Speedster at 142 km/h

OPP Radar Gun

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – On the evening of January 20, 2024, around 6:00 p.m., the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Atikokan Detachment were engaged in speed monitoring along Highway 11 within Atikokan Township. During this operation, they spotted a vehicle speeding at an alarming 142 kilometers per hour.

Upon further investigation, an 84-year-old resident of Atikokan, Ontario, was apprehended and charged with the offense of performing a stunt due to excessive speed while driving a motor vehicle.

As a consequence, the individual faced an immediate 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Additionally, the individual was issued a Part III Summons and is slated to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on a forthcoming date.

The OPP reiterates its dedication to removing dangerous drivers from our streets, employing both stringent enforcement and public awareness initiatives. They also emphasize the importance of community involvement; urging citizens to promptly call 9-1-1 if they suspect someone of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

