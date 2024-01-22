THUNDER BAY – LIVING – With winter’s snow still blanketing the ground, it’s hard to imagine that summer is just around the corner. Yet, for outdoor enthusiasts and camping aficionados, the excitement is already building as the City of Thunder Bay announces the opening of bookings for its much-anticipated 2024 campground season.

Starting on Tuesday, January 23 at 9 AM sharp, campers and other adventurers can begin planning their summer escapes into nature.

This year brings not just the promise of starlit nights and wilderness adventures, but also a welcome surprise for budget-conscious campers.

The COTB has unveiled a new pricing strategy for select tent sites, offering lower rates to make the camping experience more accessible and affordable.

This initiative aims to encourage both local residents and visitors to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of the city’s campgrounds.

In a move to cater to diverse camping preferences, Thunder Bay has revamped its pricing structure for serviced sites.

These sites, equipped with various amenities such as 15, 30, or 50 amp electric and water hookups, now feature tailored pricing. This means campers can choose and pay for only the amenities they need, ensuring a personalized experience that aligns with their camping style and budget. The new structure promises to offer more flexibility, allowing campers to craft their ideal outdoor experience without the burden of unnecessary costs.

New Booking Options

The city’s initiative doesn’t stop at tent sites. Those looking for a touch more comfort can turn to the upgraded serviced sites. These sites are now designed to cater to a range of needs, from basic electricity to full utility hookups.

The new pricing structure is particularly noteworthy. Unlike the one-size-fits-all approach of the past, it’s now finely tuned to match the specific amenities each site offers. This means campers can select from options like 15, 30, or 50 amp electric services, water hookups, and more, paying only for what they use.

It’s a thoughtful approach that respects the diverse needs of the modern camper, ensuring that whether they’re in a tent, RV, or camper van, you will find a spot that’s just right for you and your fellow campers.

In an exciting development for those who truly relish the great outdoors, the city is also introducing seasonal booking options. This new offering caters to campers seeking a more extended, “camp”-style experience.

Instead of the usual weekend or week-long stays, these seasonal spots allow guests to set up for the entire season. This means more time soaking in the tranquil surroundings and less time packing and unpacking. It’s an ideal choice for those who see camping not just as a getaway but as a way of life, a chance to immerse themselves in nature for longer periods.

Ready to Book Your Site?

As the 2024 camping season beckons, securing a spot at Thunder Bay’s campgrounds is made easy and convenient. Interested campers can visit the official website thunderbay.ca/campgrounds to access detailed information on site availability, amenities, and pricing. The online booking system, opening at 9 AM on January 23, is designed for a hassle-free reservation experience. Whether it’s a weekend escape or a season-long adventure, the process is straightforward and user-friendly, ensuring that every camper can focus more on the anticipation of their upcoming nature retreat and less on logistical complexities.