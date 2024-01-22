January 22, 2024 – Thunder Bay, Ontario

Current Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thunder Bay as of 5:59 AM EST, January 22, 2024. Residents and travellers are advised to be cautious due to heavy snowfall and reduced visibility.

In the downtown Waterfront District sidewalk clearing is underway. Roads Crews are working. However slippery conditions are to be expected. If you don’t need to be driving today, wait it out.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating but check Nextlift.ca for updates as there are sporadic delays and cancellations.

For parents and students, Student Transportation is Scheduled to Run, However, Due to Weather and/or Road Conditions, Bus Delays May Occur or Some Roads or Routes May Not Be Able To Be Serviced

Weather Conditions as of 7:30 AM EST

Thunder Bay is experiencing snowfall with a temperature of -6°C. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling, indicating ongoing weather changes. Winds are coming from the west-southwest at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill of -10°C.

Advisory Details

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with additional snowfall amounts near 5 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow, affecting travel and visibility.

Timing:

The advisory is in effect for this morning.

Heavy snow will move through the area this morning, easing to flurries later.

Discussion:

The heavy snow may cause surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots to become difficult to navigate.

There could be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Recommendations for Travel and Safety