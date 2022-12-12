Thunder Bay – News – “I am pleased to see this funding come to Northwestern Ontario,” said MPP Holland. “The money will allow our partners in the health care system to address urgent infrastructure renewal needs such as upgrades or replacements of roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and back-up generators.”

On behalf of Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland unveiled $671,549.00 to support critical upgrades and repairs for St. Joseph’s Care Group.

“Updates to infrastructure are often unseen, but they are critical to delivering safe, high quality health care,” said Kelli O’Brien, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Care Group. “St. Joseph’s Care Group welcomes this investment of just over $670,000 through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, which will assist with necessary upgrades to the fire suppression system at St. Joseph’s Hospital. We extend our sincere appreciation to MPP Holland and the Ontario government for this investment.”

This funding is part of the government’s investment of over $182 million provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

“Our government is making investments to ensure Ontario’s hospitals and community health infrastructure continue to be state-of-the-art facilities,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This funding will also help build the capacity we need to end hallway health care and ensure people continue to receive world-class care.”