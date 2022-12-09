THUNDER BAY – Thieves are making it harder to celebrate the holidays. From constant phishing and fraud to outright theft is seems their efforts are never ending.

Stores are bustling with holiday gift-hunters seeking the right present to place under the tree this holiday season.

Unfortunately, thieves see your armload of purchases as a prime opportunity to move in and swipe your stuff if you don’t protect yourself. The good news is that it’s easy to thwart thieves using a few simple safe shopping practices.

Keep wallets and purses safely always secured on your person.

Don’t carry large amounts of currency. Instead, use debit and credit cards.

Protect and shield your Personal Information Number at point-of-sale terminals.

Get cash from recognized banking machines and not stand-alone ATM. Thieves use card-skimming devices to target stand-alone units.

Carrying large amounts of gifts make you a target. Take them to your car and put them in a trunk, or in the case of sport utility vehicles or pick-up trucks, place them on the floor and cover them with a blanket.

Always make sure your vehicle is locked.

An unlocked vehicle door or an open window is an invitation to thieves seeking a crime of opportunity.

Remember to lock it … or you may lose it!

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Roll up the vehicle’s windows.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Lock your doors and pocket your keys.

Following these easy, safe shopping steps will go a long way to ensuring your gifts go to your loved ones and not into the hands of thieves.