THUNDER BAY — “These much-needed projects will help relieve everyday hardships for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Kevin Holland, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan. “With smart investments and targeted solutions, our government is helping our youth get the services and housing they need to get back on their feet.”

The Ontario government is investing nearly $1.7 million in two projects to help create 16 housing units in the Thunder Bay area. The funding is being delivered through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) and will provide affordable housing for those identifying as First Nations, Métis, or Inuit, as well as transitional housing for youth aged 16 to 24 years old.

“Our government is providing immediate housing and homelessness program relief in communities across northern Ontario,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Ensuring every Ontarian has a safe place to call home is of paramount importance to our government, and today’s investment will continue to support local innovative housing solutions in the Thunder Bay area to protect our most vulnerable for years to come.”

The funding will support two projects:

Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, Yonge Street – nearly $400,000 to help create ten transitional housing units for youth experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. Residents will have access to safe, substance-free accommodation with supports appropriate for longer-term treatment of substance use. Programming will also be available to the family members of residents who need a safe, supportive environment to address substance use, and those who require additional support following addiction treatment.

Mattawa McLaughlin Street – over $1.3 million to help create six two-bedroom affordable housing units for people who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis. Through a partnership with the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services and Mattawa Non-Profit Housing Corporation, this investment will help provide better, safer and secure access to housing to more Indigenous people who need it.

As highlighted in Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy, this funding is part of the province’s Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF), through which the province has invested over $1 billion as one of the biggest investments in affordable housing and homelessness prevention in Ontario’s history.