The holiday season brings with it many cherished traditions, and one that has captured the hearts of people worldwide is the annual NORAD Santa Tracking. For generations, children and families have eagerly followed Santa Claus on his magical journey, and this timeless tradition has a remarkable history of its own.

Let’s take a sleigh ride through the history of NORAD Santa Tracking.

1. A Sears Typo and a Heartwarming Tradition

The story of NORAD Santa Tracking began in 1955 in a rather unexpected way. It all started with a simple typo in a Sears advertisement. The department store ran an ad encouraging children to call Santa Claus directly, but the phone number provided was a misprint that directed calls to the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), NORAD’s predecessor.

Colonel Harry Shoup, who answered the calls that Christmas Eve, could have dismissed the children’s inquiries, but he chose to embrace the spirit of the season. He and his team began providing updates on Santa’s whereabouts, and thus, a heartwarming tradition was born.

2. Embracing Technology: The Evolution of Santa Tracking

In the early years, tracking Santa was a manual task that relied on radar and Santa spotters. But as technology advanced, so did NORAD Santa Tracking. With the advent of the internet and satellite technology, NORAD’s ability to follow Santa’s journey became more precise and accessible to the world.

Today, NORAD Santa Tracking boasts an interactive website, mobile apps, and a social media presence, making it easier than ever for people of all ages to join in the fun. The tracking begins on December 24th, allowing children to monitor Santa’s progress in real-time.

3. NORAD Santa Tracking Today: A Global Celebration

What began as a small-scale endeavour has now become a global phenomenon. Millions of people from over 200 countries participate in NORAD Santa Tracking each year. Volunteers from the military and civilian sectors come together to ensure that Santa’s journey is followed with precision and joy.

Not only can you track Santa’s sleigh on the NORAD website, but you can also explore Santa’s North Pole Village, play games, listen to holiday music, and even watch videos. The website is available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a diverse global audience.

4. Keeping the Magic Alive: NORAD’s Dedication

One of the remarkable aspects of NORAD Santa Tracking is how it has managed to keep the magic of Christmas alive for generations. It combines cutting-edge technology with the timeless wonder of Santa Claus, creating an enchanting experience for children and adults alike.

Year after year, NORAD’s commitment to this tradition shines through, and its volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that Santa’s journey is followed with care and enthusiasm.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program embodies the spirit of the season and the joy of giving.

5. Spreading Joy and Unity: Connecting the World Through Santa

At its core, NORAD Santa Tracking is about more than just following Santa’s sleigh. It’s about fostering a sense of unity and wonder during the holiday season.

It connects people from different corners of the globe, reminding us all of the shared joy and magic of Christmas.

As we eagerly await another year of NORAD Santa Tracking, we can reflect on the remarkable journey this tradition has taken. From a typo in a Sears ad to a worldwide phenomenon, it has brought smiles, laughter, and a sense of wonder to countless faces.

In a world that often seems divided, NORAD Santa Tracking serves as a heartwarming reminder that the spirit of giving, kindness, and joy knows no boundaries.

So, as December 24th approaches, prepare to join the millions who will once again come together to follow Santa Claus on his extraordinary journey, all thanks to the enduring magic of NORAD Santa Tracking.

To track Santa’s journey on December 24th, visit NORAD Tracks Santa or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.