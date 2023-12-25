Ottawa, ON – The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition, released the following statement on Christmas:

“Christmas time has come once again, filling homes with warmth and cheer across the country. Students are making the trek home for the holidays, children are putting out milk and cookies for Santa Claus, and families from all walks of life are coming together to celebrate traditions with their loved ones.

“Christmas is always a time of generosity and optimism, as Canadians lend a helping hand to the less fortunate and give thanks for the blessings we have received.

“For Christians, the Advent season is a time of profound hope as people come together to celebrate the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ, and take solace in the Christmas message of comfort and joy.

“Despite the hardships our country faces, the spirit of the holidays continually reminds each of us of the incredible gift it is to live in the greatest country in the world. On behalf of Canada’s common sense Conservatives, allow me to wish all Canadians a very Merry Christmas. Regardless of your faith or how you celebrate, may you find peace and rest this holiday season.

“From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.”