Toronto Transit Holiday Hours for December 26 and January 1

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
11058
TTC Streetcar
Interior view of the new TTC Streetcars

TORONTO – Throughout the holidays, the TTC will run on modified schedules as follows:

Christmas Day – Mon., Dec. 25
Boxing Day – Tues., Dec. 26
New Year’s Day – Mon., Jan. 1, 2024

• Subway service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day starts at 8 a.m. and the system will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

New Year’s Eve service

The TTC will be free from 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 31, 2023, until 8 a.m. Mon., Jan. 1, 2024, thanks to Corby Spirit and Wine. The system will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Late evening bus, streetcar, and subway service will continue until 3 a.m., with the Blue Night Network operating until regular service begins at 8 a.m.

Subway last train times will be as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

• Last train from Union Station will depart at 2:31 a.m. towards Finch Station and 2:27 a.m. towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.
• Last southbound train from Finch Station towards Union Station will depart at 2:00 a.m., and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

• East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.
• East from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.
• West from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:39 a.m.
• West from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

• East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.
• West from Don Mills Station, last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

For more information on the TTC’s holiday service schedule, please visit ttc.ca, follow @TTCNotices on X, or sign up for eAlerts.

Previous articleHome Invasion Investigation Underway in Sioux Lookout
Next articleTraffic Stop Yields Tobacco and Cannabis Charges for Erik LAPISH of Echo Bay
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR