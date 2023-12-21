TORONTO – Throughout the holidays, the TTC will run on modified schedules as follows:

Christmas Day – Mon., Dec. 25

Boxing Day – Tues., Dec. 26

New Year’s Day – Mon., Jan. 1, 2024

• Subway service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day starts at 8 a.m. and the system will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

New Year’s Eve service

The TTC will be free from 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 31, 2023, until 8 a.m. Mon., Jan. 1, 2024, thanks to Corby Spirit and Wine. The system will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Late evening bus, streetcar, and subway service will continue until 3 a.m., with the Blue Night Network operating until regular service begins at 8 a.m.

Subway last train times will be as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

• Last train from Union Station will depart at 2:31 a.m. towards Finch Station and 2:27 a.m. towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.

• Last southbound train from Finch Station towards Union Station will depart at 2:00 a.m., and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

• East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

• East from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.

• West from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:39 a.m.

• West from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

• East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

• West from Don Mills Station, last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

For more information on the TTC’s holiday service schedule, please visit ttc.ca, follow @TTCNotices on X, or sign up for eAlerts.