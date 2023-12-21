Fort Frances, ON — On the evening of December 20, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer on routine patrol along Second Street East in Fort Frances conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Charges Laid:

As a result of the traffic stop, Erik LAPISH, a 51-year-old resident of Echo Bay, Ontario, is now facing charges under various provincial acts, including the Tobacco Tax Act, Cannabis Control Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act. The charges include:

Fail to surrender insurance for a motor vehicle.

Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Seizure of Unmarked Cigarettes:

During the course of the investigation, the OPP seized more than 200 unmarked cigarettes from the accused.

Anonymous Reporting:

