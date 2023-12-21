Stunt Driving Incident Leads to Charges for James WESTOVER in Rainy River

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
4927
OPP Radar Gun

Rainy River, ON — A recent incident of stunt driving in Rainy River has led to charges against an individual who created excessive smoke and noise while operating a motor vehicle.

Charges Laid:

On December 20, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Rainy River District OPP officers on general patrol observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection near Broadway Avenue in Rainy River, Ontario. The officers witnessed the vehicle’s driver spinning the rear tires, generating a significant amount of smoke and noise. Subsequently, the driver released the brakes and swerved through the intersection, prompting the officers to conduct a traffic stop.

Accused Identified:

Following an investigation, James WESTOVER, a 31-year-old resident of Rainy River, Ontario, is now facing the following charges:

  • Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt
  • Driving while under suspension

Penalties Imposed:

As a result of the charges, the accused received an immediate 30-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

Court Appearance:

James WESTOVER is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River at a later date to address these charges.

Previous articleTraffic Stop Yields Tobacco and Cannabis Charges for Erik LAPISH of Echo Bay
Next articleThe Importance of Employee Cybersecurity Training in the Digital Age
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR