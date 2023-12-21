Rainy River, ON — A recent incident of stunt driving in Rainy River has led to charges against an individual who created excessive smoke and noise while operating a motor vehicle.

Charges Laid:

On December 20, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Rainy River District OPP officers on general patrol observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection near Broadway Avenue in Rainy River, Ontario. The officers witnessed the vehicle’s driver spinning the rear tires, generating a significant amount of smoke and noise. Subsequently, the driver released the brakes and swerved through the intersection, prompting the officers to conduct a traffic stop.

Accused Identified:

Following an investigation, James WESTOVER, a 31-year-old resident of Rainy River, Ontario, is now facing the following charges:

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

Driving while under suspension

Penalties Imposed:

As a result of the charges, the accused received an immediate 30-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day Vehicle Impoundment.

Court Appearance:

James WESTOVER is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River at a later date to address these charges.