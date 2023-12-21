Sioux Lookout, ON — The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into a recent home invasion within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. Authorities are seeking the cooperation of the public to aid in their inquiry.

Incident Details

In the early hours of December 21, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment were alerted to a home invasion at a residence situated on First Avenue North. The investigation into this distressing incident is currently ongoing.

Heightened Police Presence

Residents of the Sioux Lookout community can anticipate an increased police presence during the course of this investigation. While law enforcement agencies do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety, it is crucial for individuals to maintain situational awareness in their surroundings.

Seeking Public Assistance

The Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment urges anyone who may possess information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Please contact the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment directly at 1-888-310-1122.

Remain Anonymous with Crime Stoppers

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential reporting avenue. Tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The investigation continues, and the OPP appreciates the community’s support and assistance during this process.