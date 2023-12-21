Sioux Lookout, ON — The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest and laid charges against an individual for impaired driving.

Traffic Complaint Leads to Action

On the evening of December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., diligent members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint. The complaint was related to a suspected impaired driver operating on Highway 72 North within the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Quick Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the complaint, officers promptly located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop.

Impaired Driving Confirmed

Following a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was indeed impaired by alcohol. The impaired driver was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Laid:

As a result of the investigation, Joanne JOHNSTON, a 74-year-old Sioux Lookout resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with “Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).”

Upcoming Court Appearance:

After being released from custody, the accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on February 13, 2024.

OPP’s Ongoing Commitment

The OPP maintains a steadfast commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads. In partnership with the public, we are dedicated to enhancing road safety through robust enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 immediately. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.