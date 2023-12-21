Fort Frances, ON — In a proactive effort to keep our roads safe, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an individual with impaired operation.

Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest:

In the early hours of December 21, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., diligent members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment were conducting routine patrol duties. During their patrol, they spotted a suspicious motor vehicle within a local storage unit facility.

Swift Traffic Stop:

OPP officers promptly initiated a traffic stop, intercepting the vehicle in the 1700 block of Highway 11, situated in the Town of Fort Frances.

Impaired Driving Uncovered:

Through a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the motor vehicle was operating it under the influence of alcohol. Law enforcement took immediate action by placing the driver under arrest and transporting them to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Laid:

As a result of their impaired operation, Katrina REDSKY, a 39-year-old resident of Kenora, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with “Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).”

Upcoming Court Appearance:

Following the arrest, the accused was released from custody with a scheduled appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 9, 2023.

Preventing Impaired Driving:

The OPP remains unwavering in its commitment to removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from our roads. We urge the public to join us in this critical mission by reporting any suspicions of impaired driving immediately. If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.