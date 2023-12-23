Winnipeg Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

Winnipeg experiences a foggy and chilly morning at 0°C, with a fog advisory in effect.

Today: The fog is expected to dissipate this morning, leading to mainly cloudy skies. The wind from the south at 30 km/h will bring the day’s high to a mild +3°C.

Tonight: Cloudiness continues, with snow beginning overnight. There’s a risk of freezing rain as well. Fog patches are expected to develop this evening but should dissipate after midnight. The wind will slow to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to -3°C, with a wind chill feeling like -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A coat and scarf are advisable for the day, with an umbrella or raincoat for the evening’s potential freezing rain.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

A snowy Christmas Eve is expected, with the snow ending around noon and an accumulation of about 2 cm. The wind will shift to the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the morning, bringing a high of -2°C and a wind chill near -11°C.

Night: The skies will clear, leading to a low of -8°C. A cold and crisp Christmas Eve night.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A sunny Christmas Day awaits, with a high of -6°C. A clear and bright day for holiday celebrations.

Night: Clear skies continue into the night, with a low again around -8°C. A perfect night for cozy Christmas festivities.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that sudden temperature drops can often lead to fog formation, as seen in Winnipeg’s weather pattern today?