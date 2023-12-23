Toronto Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto residents, take note of the freezing rain warning in effect this morning, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

Today: The day starts with periods of freezing rain or rain, changing to a mix of rain and snow this morning. The high will be around +3°C. While freezing rain is expected to be light, with ice build-up limited to 2 mm, caution is advised, especially on untreated surfaces. Close to Lake Ontario, the risk of freezing rain decreases as temperatures hover just above freezing.

Tonight: Rain is expected to end this evening, leading to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of drizzle. Fog patches are also likely. Temperatures will hold steady at a low of +3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat and sturdy, slip-resistant shoes are essential today. An umbrella will also be useful.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Cloudy skies will continue, with a 30% chance of drizzle in the morning and fog patches dissipating as the day progresses. The high will be a mild +5°C.

Night: The cloudiness persists into the night, maintaining a stable low of +5°C. A relatively warm and cloudy Christmas Eve.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Christmas Day will be cloudy, with a surprisingly high temperature of 9°C. It’s shaping up to be an unusually warm holiday.

Night: Cloudy conditions continue, with a low of +5°C. A mild and overcast Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that freezing rain occurs when raindrops freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, forming a glaze of ice? This weather phenomenon is particularly common in Toronto during the transitional periods of winter.