Kenora – Breaking News – Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba Border is currently closed.

On December 9, 2022 at approximately 1:00 pm CST members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment along with Emergency Services personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Clearwater Bay.

Officers along with Emergency Service personnel are still currently on scene and the highway remains closed.

Please be patient during this time. The Ministry of Transportation provides road information for provincial highways in Ontario by telephone at 5-1-1 or online at www.ontario.ca/511.