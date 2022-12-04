Fort Severn – Weather – Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values near -45 are expected early this morning through Wednesday morning.

Wind chills will moderate during the day before returning at night.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.