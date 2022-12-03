Home takeover investigation leads to seizure of firearms, fentanyl

THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police arrested three suspects, and seized a significant quantity of drugs and a pair of firearms, during an investigation into a home takeover on the city’s south side Friday.

Home takeover investigation leads to seizure of firearms, fentanyl 1 of 5

Officers with the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit attended a residential address in the 900 block of Simpson Street at about 9:30 a.m. following reports of a possible home takeover in progress.

When police entered the apartment they located three individuals connected to suspected drug trafficking activity.

All three were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Further investigation revealed that a female suspect taken into custody had attempted to provide officers with a false name.

Police also located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, ammunition, and two firearms – a rifle and a handgun.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals $53,000, while the cash seized totals more than $11,000 CAD.

Kayla Lynn DOHERTY, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon x2

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Keiron GLASGOW, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon x2

Jalani GROVES, 19, of Markham, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x 2

• Breach of Firearms Regulation – Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon x2

All three appeared in bail court on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.