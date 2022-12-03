12 Collisions and 2 Fatalities

Nipigon – NEWS – In the last two weeks alone, Nipigon OPP members have responded to 12 Motor Vehicle Collisions. Two of those collisions were unfortunately fatalities.

The Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment would like to ask motorists to take the time to prepare themselves and their vehicles for safe winter driving as we head into the winter months. A leading cause of collisions that occur during the winter months is poor driving, not poor driving conditions.

Nipigon OPP offer the following winter driving tips to safely travel throughout our region this winter:

· Planning and being prepared for your trip are important measures in staying safe during the winter months

· Slow down, stay alert and stay in control – these simple steps will go a long way in reducing the number of winter weather-related collisions on our roads

· Plan your trip before starting out. Visit the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) web site for road conditions at: www.511on.ca

· Carry a survival kit in your vehicle. For a description of a winter driving survival kit visit: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/winterdrive/winterdrive.shtml. Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches and a candle

Drivers play an important a role in keeping winter roads and highways safe; the winter months are a particularly important time to stay focused on the road and on other vehicles and eliminate all distractions