After completing upgrades and expansions to the community’s water infrastructure, Sachigo Lake First Nation’s Chief and Council recently lifted the long-term drinking water advisory affecting over 500 community members since October 19, 2018.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services says “I thank Chief Beardy and the many teams that led to the lifting of the drinking water advisory in Sachigo Lake. The people responsible for upgrades to the community water infrastructure worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain delays. Despite all of these barriers, they finished the job. Congratulations, Sachigo Lake First Nation on this new chapter.”

Sachigo Lake First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) have worked in partnership to invest approximately $29 million over a period of five years. Improvements to infrastructure included upgrading the existing water treatment plant, extending the community’s water distribution system, and expanding the wastewater lagoon.

A project team led by the Chief and Council of Sachigo Lake First Nation recruited professional services for the comprehensive feasibility study, and subsequently multiple contractors were hired to complete the construction and implement these long-term upgrades, allowing Chief and Council to lift the long-term drinking water advisory.

These improvements ensure access to safe, clean drinking water for approximately 185 homes and several non-residential buildings, such as the band office, schools, teacherages, community hall, daycare and hockey arena.