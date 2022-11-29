THUNDER BAY – Weather – Snow will develop this afternoon and become heavy at times this evening. The snow may mix with or transition to rain for a time along the northern shore of Lake Superior before changing back to snow by early Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to taper off Wednesday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls

Superior West

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Hazards:

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by early Wednesday morning. Amounts may be lesser near the northern shore of Lake Superior toward Marathon.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.