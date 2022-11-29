THUNDER BAY – Weather – Winter Weather is in store for the region.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Winter storm conditions expected tonight through Wednesday.

Hazards: Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm by Wednesday evening. Northwesterly winds gusting to 70 km/h resulting in local blowing snow Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Timing: This evening through Wednesday evening.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.